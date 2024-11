Biden autorise l'Ukraine à tirer des missiles longue portée en Russie... ou presque !

As claimed, GBU-39 SDB on Ukrainian MiG-29. There are 4 bombs on one such pylon. This means there should be 8 bombs under two wings.



IMHO, the introduction of the SDB into Ukrainian service would help explain some of the recent strikes. For example, a strike on a hospital… https://t.co/fZCGsxObUf pic.twitter.com/5Ib4Qm8puL