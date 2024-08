Juste après avoir perdu un (vrai) sous-marin à Sébastopol, la Russie met à l'eau un faux sous-marin

🇷🇺BSF: SEVASTOPOL🇷🇺

0.5m from 26 June 2024



Sevastopol is devoid of almost every major warship. There is a Krivak and a few Ropucha's but not sure how seaworthy they are given they are covered in tarps/camo



One interesting vessel, Ivan Khurs, is still at the frigate pier

