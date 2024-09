La Chine a tiré un missile à capacité nucléaire dans le Pacifique : la charge nucléaire (factice) atterrit 'non loin' de la Polynésie française

1/x#China announced that they test-fired an #ICBM into the central #Pacific this morning (25 Sep) at 00:44 UTC.

From Navigational Warnings and NOTAM's, it was fired from Hainan with a ~11 700 km range and RV impact near 10.4 S, 146.5 W.@nukestrat @planet4589 @wslafoy @nktpnd pic.twitter.com/WnhcxNiLxQ