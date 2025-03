Poker 2025-01 : rarissime exercice aérien nucléaire majeur sur la France aux premières lueurs du jour

🇫🇷📸 French Nuclear Deterrence in Action☢️



Today, wake up at 05:30am, take the car and wait on a hill at dawn with a chilling wind...



..and see a nuclear raid, including at least one Rafale carrying a mockup of ASMPA(R) supersonic nuclear cruise missile flying right by me !



1/ pic.twitter.com/Mdjv0YJ4fi