Flying electric is no longer a dream

Proven hybrid-electric propulsion systems from Siemens eAircraft pave the way for sustainable aviation and new mobility concepts

At the 2017 Paris Air Show, Dr. Frank Anton, the physicist and pilot leading the development of hybrid-electric propulsion systems for aviation at Siemens eAircraft, stated that he would fly from Nuremberg to Paris on a hybrid-electric regional jet in his lifetime.

Two years, later, thanks to digital twins and fast-iterative innovation, the news is good. Siemens has made serious technical advancements in this area by successfully developing and testing several hybrid-electric drive systems. One system is advanced enough that it could provide the power-to-weight ratio and manage the voltage required to fly regional hybrid-electric airplanes.

This is good news for the planet as well. With the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting that passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion by 2037, the global aviation community is under pressure to reduce the long-term negative impact of flying -- particularly CO2 and NOx emissions as well as noise pollution.

“Using hybrid-electric propulsion and distributed propulsion, we will be able to reduce emissions, and reduce fuel burn, but also build aircraft with very low noise levels,” said Dr. Anton, Executive Vice President eAircraft at Siemens AG.

Equipped with hybrid-electric drive systems, the new airplane engines will generate power from non-fossil fuels or electricity instead of exclusively using fossil fuels. But developing this new technology for flight power didn’t happen overnight.

For several years, various Siemens eAircraft teams based in Bavaria, Germany and Budapest, Hungary have worked with industrial and academic partners to develop electric and hybrid-electric systems. In the field of regional aircraft and even larger aircraft classes, one of the biggest challenges that the Siemens engineers faced was how to replace an already brilliant piece of technology: the airborne gas turbine. Over its 60-year development lifespan, it has reached remarkable power density ratios. But the teams were up to the challenge. They knew that their work would have an impact, helping aviation remain sustainable for the next 100 years.

One of the benefits of hybrid-electric drive systems is that they could be designed to be more efficient than traditional ones if the individual components were optimized for the various flight phases. For example, the gas turbines could be designed for stable travel performance while the batteries and electric drives could provide additional power for performance peaks like climbing. In addition, energy could be recovered while the plane was landing. In other words, there is lots of potential for improvement.