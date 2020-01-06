3AF organizes the 1st CEAS "Aerospace Europe Conference"

Aerospace Europe Conference 2020, will feature 3AF 3rd Greener Aviation, CEAS 7th Air & Space Conference and the 8th edition of AIAA/3AF Aircraft Noise and Emissions Reduction Symposium (ANERS). This conference will be offering scientists and engineers from industry, government, and academia an exceptional opportunity to exchange knowledge and results of current studies and to discuss directions for future research in the fields of aeronautics and space. Individually, each of the three conferences has proven to be very successful. In joining the three we expect to be even more attractive, offering additional transversal topics and synergies between aeronautics and space towards a greener and cleaner environment.



By welcoming worldwide contributions, this new conference will give attendees a unique overview of the global research efforts aimed at reducing the environmental impact of aviation and space activities.



The core theme of AEC2020 is GREENER Aerospace.



Register HERE.

https://aerospace-europe2020.eu/registration/