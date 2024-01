Les démineurs ukrainiens retrouvent une tête intacte de missile hypersonique Kinzhal

Today, 🇺🇦 Air Force in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces, destroyed 72 russian air targets:

- 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

- 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

- 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.



We are grateful to our…