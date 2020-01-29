Heli-Expo 2020 : Shell Aircraft regarde le H160

Le H160, le dernier né d'Airbus Helicopters, intéresse Shell Aircraft dans la perspective d'une future activité offshore. "Nous avons travaillé étroitement avec Airbus Helicopters l'année dernière pour comprendre la philosophie qui sous-tend la conception et la production du H160. Et nous pensons que cet hélicoptère innovant représente un change

Having worked closely with Airbus over the last year to understand the design and manufacturing philosophy behind the H160, Shell Aircraft believes this innovative helicopter offers a potential step change in safety and operational capability. To benefit from those new capabilities at the earliest opportunity, we are remaining fully engaged with Airbus through its final certification stages and looking for opportunities to achieve an accelerated introduction to offshore service,” said Tony Cramp, VP Aircraft, Shell.

“We are honoured that Shell Aircraft wants to be the first to introduce the H160 into service for offshore transportation,” said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO. “The H160 integrates Airbus Helicopters’ latest technological innovations that introduce breakthrough safety features with Helionix’s accrued pilot assistance and automated features as well as flight envelop protection. The aircraft’s compact size will be an added advantage to landing on oil platforms,” he added.