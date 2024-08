En vidéo : un hélicoptère de transport ukrainien détruit en vol un drone russe

[English] 23/08/2024



"MI-8 Nose Gun"



Interesting. A rarely (For me) seen PKT Machine Gun mounted on Ukrainian MI-8 Helicopter cockpit position. As originally designed, MI-8 cockpit were actually wide enough to mount PKT 7.62x54mm machine gun in middle of the cockpit.

