Drones militaires : l'Airbus SIRTAP achève sa revue de conception critique

Drone SIRTAP : conception et architecture finale gelées

Le drone ISR SIRTAP conçu et développé par les équipes espagnoles d'Airbus Defence and Space vient d'achever sa revue de conception critique. Ce qui signifie sa conception définitive et son architecture finale sont gelées car répondent aux besoins exprimés par son client de lancement, le ministère de la Défense espagnol, et que le degré de maturité atteint de ses systèmes et sous-sytèmes permet de lancer le processus de production.

Premier vol du prototype en 2025

Le premier vol du prototype e

The main target of the CDR is to ensure that the level of maturity of the design is ready to start the manufacturing process and it is aligned with the customer requirements. Among the different areas reviewed, alignment between manufacturing capabilities and design principles has been assessed, the maturity of the different systems, sub-systems and equipment has been assured as well as the upcoming validation and verification activities until final system certification by end of 2026.

This major programme milestone has been signed off by the Spanish Ministry of Defence, SIRTAP launch customer who, in November 2023, ordered nine systems, each consisting of three unmanned aerial vehicles and one ground control station.

The manufacturing of SIRTAP’s first prototype components has started with a significant number of Spanish suppliers involved as well as others located in different countries all over the world.

The first flight of the prototype is expected in 2025, which will pave the way to the first delivery in the first half of 2027.