Déploiement russe au Kazakhstan : quels moyens pour quelle ambition ?

A total of 15 Russian Ilyushins Il-76 on ground at 🇰🇿Almaty Airport, Kazakhstan, can be seen in videos posted in RT's 🇰🇿Kazakhstan liveblog* and on Telegram** by @MuradGazdiev, my analysis shows.



*https://t.co/DoW6hfuPZn, 18:25 MSK

**https://t.co/PXqdy9p4XJ https://t.co/RDLnjwdb8Y pic.twitter.com/lVJhhRayyz