D'épave à moderniser : un Su-25 nord-macédonien vole en Ukraine

#Ukraine: For the first time, an ex- 🇲🇰North Macedonian Su-25 is pictured in operation with the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade.



This aircraft, "Blue 51" (09015), was delivered in Spring 2022 and has been upgraded to Su-25M1(K) standard in Ukraine. Formerly, it was Su-25 "121". pic.twitter.com/tB2kJtFlHr