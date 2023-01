9K33 Osa : nouvelle apparition d'un système antiaérien polonais en Ukraine

#Ukraine: The first appearance of a 🇵🇱Polish-donated 9A33-series TELAR of the 9K33 Oska-AK(M) short-range SAM system in Ukrainian hands.



This is likely to be an original Soviet-era system, not an upgraded Osa-AKM-P1 Żądło- but regardless would be very useful to the AFU. pic.twitter.com/8ewTEGkHav