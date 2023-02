Trois avions russes interceptés par des F-35 néerlandais

🇳🇱F-35s carried out their first A-Scramble to intercept Russian SU-27s & a IL-20 flying close to #NATO airspace



Supported by 🇩🇪Eurofighters they shadowed the 🇷🇺 aircraft who were posing a danger to other air users by ignoring international air safety rules#SecuringTheSkies pic.twitter.com/6DbBCvLwPj