Première démonstration de tir pour le missile antinavire SSM Type 12 du Japon

In an Australian first, @JGSDF_pr has conducted a live-fire demonstration of a Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile (SSM) as part of #TalismanSabre2023



The Type 12 SSM was launched from the truck-mounted system at Beecroft Weapons Range. @Japan_GSDF @Australian_Navy #TS23 pic.twitter.com/Nqcl8LxAwJ