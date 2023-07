Les Ukrainiens lancent des drones maritimes et détruisent le pont routier de Crimée

“Is the Kerch Bridge in Crimea on fire?”



No, but something interesting is going on. 🇷🇺 CBRN units are using a TDA-3 Smoke Vehicle to practice screening the bridge.



Smoke makes it difficult to observe & adjust arty, and is a 🔑 part of attacking/defending water crossings



