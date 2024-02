L'Ukraine a développé un tout nouveau drone kamikaze équipé d'une turbine d'aéromodélisme

Ukrainian kamikaze UAV "Beaver" (Бобер) washed up on the coast of Crimea a couple of days ago.

First time this kamikaze drone is reported crashed.

In the photo you can see the warhead.

The 🇺🇦 kamikaze UAVs with a range of 1.000 km was actively used on strikes against Moscow. pic.twitter.com/njiYnMpSMx