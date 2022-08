[Incendies en Gironde] Arrivée de renforts européens : les pompiers roumains sont transportés sur Bordeaux via deux C-17

Following yesterday's 🇫🇷 request for support in fighting #forestfires, we are dispatching 2 more airplanes via the #EUCivilProtection Mechanism.



This is on top of 4 planes from the #rescEU fleet based in 🇬🇷 and 🇸🇪 as well as firefighting teams from 🇩🇪, 🇵🇱🇦🇹 and 🇷🇴. #EUsolidarity pic.twitter.com/aeIpSMqS4A