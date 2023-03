Bientôt 200 missiles de croisière supersoniques BrahMos pour la marine indienne

Soon, 🇮🇳 won’t be the sole operator of BrahMos. Its first customer, the Philippine Marine Corps, should be receiving the first of three batteries this year. The 🇮🇳 missiles bring a lot to the table for the 🇵🇭, as seen with the potential basing locations below. https://t.co/Qktu4WbhGk pic.twitter.com/PzDRwKztyt