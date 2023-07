1,3 milliard de dollars : les Etats-Unis renforce leur soutien à l'Ukraine

⚡️The 🇺🇸USA allocates a new package of military aid to 🇺🇦Ukraine worth $1.3 billion, the Pentagon said



The package will include:

▪️ Four NASAMS air defense systems and ammunition;

▪️ 152-mm artillery shots;

▪️ Demining equipment;

▪️ TOW anti-tank missiles;

▪️ Phoenix Ghost and… pic.twitter.com/ekT8rcDvC5